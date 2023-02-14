Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,587,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 927,365 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nomura by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,755,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 679,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nomura by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314,033 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,071,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 125,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 1,355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

