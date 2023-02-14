Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,587,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 927,365 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.08.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
