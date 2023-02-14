Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 99,067 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 99,067 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

