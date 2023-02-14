Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 437.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,904 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $40,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Workday by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of -151.81, a PEG ratio of 190.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

