Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $91.99 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $91,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity

Prologis Stock Performance

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD stock opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.