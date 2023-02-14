Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $61,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.