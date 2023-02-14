Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $55,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 702,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,575,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $415.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.39 and its 200 day moving average is $394.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

