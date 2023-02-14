Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 178,515 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

