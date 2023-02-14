Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,641 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Exelon worth $42,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

EXC opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

