Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,876 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $80,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

