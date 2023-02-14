Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.8 days.
Nitori Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.70. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58. Nitori has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63.
About Nitori
