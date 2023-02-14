Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.8 days.

Nitori Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.70. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58. Nitori has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63.

About Nitori

(Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group of companies that deal with the sale of furniture. It operates through the Nitori Business and Shimachu Business segments. The Nitori Business segments handles the development, manufacture, and sale of furniture and interior merchandise.

