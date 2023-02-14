NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,276,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,115,000 after purchasing an additional 146,176 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 71.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.24. 1,283,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.