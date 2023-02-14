Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWTL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 8,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78.

Newtek Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

