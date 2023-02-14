Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,292. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

