Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NWL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,292. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.
Newell Brands Company Profile
