NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.74

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 43533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRDS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 330,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.