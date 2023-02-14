Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 1,133 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,679 shares of company stock worth $11,928,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $128.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

