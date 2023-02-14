Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 402 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,914,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,132,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 386,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,228. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

