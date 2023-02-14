National Bankshares Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$14.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.36.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

ELD stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,157. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.