National Bankshares Cuts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.35

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.77.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

TSE MOZ traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.90. 246,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$3.21. The company has a market cap of C$356.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

