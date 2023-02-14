National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBM. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,411,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,358,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

