National Bank Financial Increases OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC upgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OCANF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 14,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

