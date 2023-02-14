National Bank Financial Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.35

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

MGDPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

