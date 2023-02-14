Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 511,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB stock remained flat at $3.06 on Tuesday. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -1.36. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

