Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 64,989 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,989 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 3.54% of Angion Biomedica worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 16.7% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica Trading Up 4.2 %

Angion Biomedica stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 9,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.63.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 81.45%. Analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.