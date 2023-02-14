Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 358,124 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,124 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group accounts for about 0.9% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.05% of Alta Equipment Group worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,074,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 242,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 264,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.19 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

