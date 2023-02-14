Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 166,533 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166,533 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,198. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

