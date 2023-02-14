Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 12,517 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. Red Violet comprises approximately 1.4% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 9.21% of Red Violet worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,943,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 471,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Violet during the first quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Red Violet Profile

Shares of Red Violet stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334. Red Violet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $318.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,163.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Red Violet, Inc engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

