Nantahala Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ventyx Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,155,044.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,745,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,783,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,155,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,745,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,783,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,202,711 shares of company stock worth $36,666,613. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 119,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,918. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

