Nantahala Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,105 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 230,586 shares of company stock worth $9,189,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.61. 61,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,368. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

