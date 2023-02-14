Nantahala Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Aura Biosciences worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aura Biosciences by 272.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences

In other Aura Biosciences news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,264,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,660. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AURA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 4,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Articles

