Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,437,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amryt Pharma were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMYT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 67,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $936.37 million, a PE ratio of -243.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amryt Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright cut Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.