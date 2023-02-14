Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 7,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.78% and a negative net margin of 500.66%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

