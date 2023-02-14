Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $113.09 million and $1.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,205.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00428531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00094977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00709938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00568371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.