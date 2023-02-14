Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mynaric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Mynaric from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mynaric stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mynaric as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mynaric Stock Up 0.4 %

Mynaric Company Profile

NASDAQ MYNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

