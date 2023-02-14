MYDA Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of AerSale worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AerSale by 47.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of ASLE stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 71,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,324. The company has a market cap of $997.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.44. AerSale Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

