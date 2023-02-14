MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $168,058,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,297,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $109.03. 389,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.