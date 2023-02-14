MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 14,466 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Moringa Acquisition worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

