MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,953,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 111,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 332,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 113,248 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock remained flat at $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 222,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,882. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

