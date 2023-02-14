MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,565,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,816,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

