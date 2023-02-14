MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of FTAI Aviation worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Great Mountain Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,046,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,272,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,283,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,710,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 224,088 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 216,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FTAI Aviation

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.