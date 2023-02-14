MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 299,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. SK Growth Opportunities comprises 1.4% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKGR remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

