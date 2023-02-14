MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,000. Light & Wonder makes up 3.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Light & Wonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,747. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Light & Wonder

Several research firms have issued reports on LNW. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

