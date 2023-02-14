MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Energy by 74.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

NYSE AMPY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 131,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,752. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.