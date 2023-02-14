MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,050 Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 80,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGRY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 1,305,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 152.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

