My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $645,424.58 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.01361233 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006321 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034572 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.46 or 0.01653759 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,600 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

