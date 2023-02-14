Multichain One Day Volume Tops $3.66 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Multichain has a total market cap of $169.56 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $9.23 or 0.00041659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00433670 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.33 or 0.28727119 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.
About Multichain
Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.
