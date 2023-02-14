MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Sells $503,901.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $562.56. 215,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.61. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

