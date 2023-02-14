MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 364,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 580,950 shares.The stock last traded at $11.66 and had previously closed at $13.39.

The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $5,191,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $4,278,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

