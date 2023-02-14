Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046,464 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley worth $355,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,398,000 after buying an additional 760,883 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 811,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,646. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.