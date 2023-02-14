Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.24.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in TFI International by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

