Morgan Stanley Boosts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $28.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yelp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Trading Down 0.2 %

YELP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. Yelp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,509.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,999 shares of company stock worth $11,346,240. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.